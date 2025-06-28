Leeds face competition for midfield transfer target as Premier League side 'enter the race'
The Elland Road side are reportedly interested in signing DR Congo international Noah Sadiki, but have been joined by Brentford in the ‘race’ to secure his services.
Leeds are currently negotiating personal terms with the Union Saint-Gillois defensive midfielder and the outcome can change with the Bees eyeing up a move, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.
Posting on X, Tavolier said: “Brentford enter the race for Noah Sadiki!
“In search of a defensive midfielder this summer, Bees are looking to rival Leeds United and Eintracht Frankfurt, who still negotiate personal terms. Everything can still change. The outcome, here, soon."
As Brentford, who have recently announced Keith Andrews as their new head coach, are a more established Premier League side, this might come as worrying news for Leeds, who will be hoping to bring in players that can help them compete and retain their top-flight status in the coming season.
Sadiki featured prominently in Union Saint-Gillois’ title-winning season, featuring 29 times as they secured a place in the Champions League for next season.
The former Belgium youth international began his career at Belgian giants Anderlecht and has made over 70 appearances for his current side since signing in 2023.
Leeds have already been active in the market so far this summer, signing both Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg and Jaka Bijol from Udinese.
