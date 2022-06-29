Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver insists he has not yet made an approach for teenage striker Max Dean, according to the Harrogate Advertiser.

The Leeds United teen featured regularly for the club’s Under-23 side last season, scoring just shy of ten goals for the Whites’ development squad in all competitions.

Max Dean of Leeds United is a player of interest to League Two Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Based in North Yorkshire, the 18-year-old had been linked with a move to Harrogate earlier this week although reports of loan offer being made are wide of the mark so far, says Weaver.

Currently, Harrogate have not approached Leeds with a view to taking the youngster on loan for the upcoming season, but Weaver did not rule out a future move for the highly-rated teen, as well as the Whites’ other burgeoning prospects.

"We are aware of Max Dean, he plays for a big club nearby and is a real talent, so we ought to be aware of him,” Weaver said.

"We've been looking at him. We want to add someone in the forward area and he's one of quite a few we have looked at.

"But, we haven't picked up the phone or made an approach to Leeds. There's nothing concrete in this, but I can't discount it. He's a player who I'm sure is going to go on and have a very good career.

"Leeds have got a lot of really talented young players, so it would be nice to be able to build a relationship with them if we can. It's a fact that they are a club with a great track record for producing and bringing through top quality footballers,” Weaver added, hinting at a closer link between the two clubs owing to the short distance between Elland Road and the Envirovent Stadium.

Should Dean remain at Leeds this season, he will compete alongside January addition Mateo Joseph for a starting place in attack for the Under-21 side.