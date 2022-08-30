Latest Leeds United relegation odds after huge Premier League twist
Leeds United have made a far stronger start to the 2022/2023 Premier League season than anticipated.
With two wins in four games, the Whites sit fifth in the Premier League table and showed signs of exceptional promise for the season ahead during their eye-catching 3-0 win over recent Champions League winners Chelsea.
After struggling to lift themselves out of the basement last term, United were tipped by many to spend another season battling to avoid dropping into the Championship – but the opening games have changed opinions.
Another side who were generally regarded as favourites for a relegation scrap were newcomers Bournemouth, who earned their place in the top flight by finishing second in the second tier last term.
While fellow newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest have spent close to £150m bolstering their squad to compete in one of the world’s toughest divisions, the Cherries have not made a big investment in new players this summer – prompting criticism from manager Scott Parker following his side’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Bournemouth sacked Parker, and explained his departure in a club statement:
“In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.
"We must also show belief in and respect for one another.
"That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.”
First team coach Gary O’Neil will take charge of the team on an interim basis as Bournemouth seek Parker’s replacement.
The Dorset side are not currently in the relegation zone, as successive heavy defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool followed opening day success at home to Aston Villa – the Cherries’ one win takes them above Everton, Wolves and Leicester, who are all yet to achieve a league victory.
Here are the odds that each of the Premier League teams will be in the bottom three on the final day of the season in May:
Bournemouth – 1/3
Nottingham Forest – 11/8
Southampton – 9/4
Everton – 2/1
Fulham – 9/4
Wolves – 3/1
Leicester – 7/2
Brentford – 4/1
Leeds United – 9/2
Aston Villa – 11/2
Crystal Palace – 8/1
West Ham – 12/1
Brighton – 33/1
Newcastle – 40/1
Manchester United – 100/1
Chelsea – 1000/1
Arsenal – 1500/1
Tottenham Hotspur – 1500/1
Liverpool – 2000/1
Manchester City – 4500/1