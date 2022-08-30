Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two wins in four games, the Whites sit fifth in the Premier League table and showed signs of exceptional promise for the season ahead during their eye-catching 3-0 win over recent Champions League winners Chelsea.

After struggling to lift themselves out of the basement last term, United were tipped by many to spend another season battling to avoid dropping into the Championship – but the opening games have changed opinions.

Another side who were generally regarded as favourites for a relegation scrap were newcomers Bournemouth, who earned their place in the top flight by finishing second in the second tier last term.

While fellow newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest have spent close to £150m bolstering their squad to compete in one of the world’s toughest divisions, the Cherries have not made a big investment in new players this summer – prompting criticism from manager Scott Parker following his side’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Bournemouth sacked Parker, and explained his departure in a club statement:

“In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

"That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.”

First team coach Gary O’Neil will take charge of the team on an interim basis as Bournemouth seek Parker’s replacement.

The Dorset side are not currently in the relegation zone, as successive heavy defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool followed opening day success at home to Aston Villa – the Cherries’ one win takes them above Everton, Wolves and Leicester, who are all yet to achieve a league victory.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Here are the odds that each of the Premier League teams will be in the bottom three on the final day of the season in May:

Bournemouth – 1/3

Nottingham Forest – 11/8

Southampton – 9/4

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth celebrates their side's first goal with teammate Marcus Tavernier during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Everton – 2/1

Fulham – 9/4

Wolves – 3/1

Leicester – 7/2

Brentford – 4/1

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa – 11/2

Crystal Palace – 8/1

West Ham – 12/1

Brighton – 33/1

Newcastle – 40/1

Manchester United – 100/1

Chelsea – 1000/1

Arsenal – 1500/1

Tottenham Hotspur – 1500/1

Liverpool – 2000/1