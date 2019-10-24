Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United: Where to watch the Championship game on TV, odds, form guide, team news
Marcelo Bielsa’s men could go top with a victory over Sheffield Wednesday
After earning a hard-fought point at Preston on Tuesday, Leeds United have an opportunity to consolidate an automatic promotion position.
The Peacocks have won seven of their first fourteen fixtures and sit just two points behind West Brom who currently occupy top spot.
Opponents Sheffield Wednesday sit just a point behind Bielsa’s men, also claiming seven victories in the league this season.
When and where can I watch the match?
The match kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday (October 26).
Sheffield Wednesday fans who can’t make it to Hillsborough can catch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports football, with coverage kicking off at noon..
How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?
Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.
For £9.99 fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.
Odds
Sky Bet have offered the following odds for the Championship encounter:
Sheffield Wednesday: 13/5
Leeds United: 21/20
Draw: 12/5
Form guides
Most recent fixtures are listed first.
Sheffield Wednesday: WLWDW
Leeds United: DWLWL
Team News
Club captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Jamie Shackleton are both available for selection – the pair have been sidelined in recent weeks due to hamstring and calf issues respectively.
Pablo Hernandez, however, will miss out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk admitted he has a difficult decision to make on the selection of his goalkeeper after he confirmed Keiren Westwood’s recovery from an ankle injury.
The match comes too early for Owls skipper Tom Lees, who’s recovery from a hamstring injury has stepped up after re-joining full-time training on Thursday.