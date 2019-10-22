Eddie Nketiah

Preston 1 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Eddie Nketiah strikes late to save Whites at Deepdale

Leeds United rescued a late 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Tuesday evening as Eddie Nketiah struck in the 87th minute to snatch a point for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:25 pm

North End forward Tom Barkhuizen had earlier put Alex Neil's side ahead with 16 minutes to go but the Arsenal loanee stepped off the bench to earn Leeds a point as they travelled back to West Yorkshire. Here's how we rated the players in Lancashire...

1. Kiko Casilla

7 - Made a couple of vital interventions on the edge of his box in the first half and a couple of smart saves.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Luke Ayling

7 - Kept Preston out on his flank, defended really well. Tried to get forward, especially later on.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Gjanni Alioski

7 - Good going forward, close to a goal in the first half. Quality not always there but he was a thorn in the Preston side.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ben White

8 - A really good first half performance included one perfectly timed, vital challenge. Calm on the ball. Solid second half too.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4