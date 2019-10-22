Preston 1 Leeds United 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Eddie Nketiah strikes late to save Whites at Deepdale
Leeds United rescued a late 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Tuesday evening as Eddie Nketiah struck in the 87th minute to snatch a point for Marcelo Bielsa's men.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:19 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:25 pm
North End forward Tom Barkhuizen had earlier put Alex Neil's side ahead with 16 minutes to go but the Arsenal loanee stepped off the bench to earn Leeds a point as they travelled back to West Yorkshire. Here's how we rated the players in Lancashire...