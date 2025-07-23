Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare for a return to the Premier League

Leeds United took the latest step in transforming their midfield options when they completed a reported £17 million deal for Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach earlier this week - and reports in Italy have suggested where the Whites could move in the next phase of a busy summer transfer window.

After securing promotion back into the Premier League by piping Burnley to the Championship title on the final day of last season, Daniel Farke’s squad has been enhanced with the additions of free transfer signing Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson. The Elland Road hierarchy then turned their attention towards the middle of the park with the £12 million addition of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff before their pursuit of Stach came to a successful end when a deal that could eventually be worth around £20 million was agreed with Hoffenheim.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested a goalkeeper is next on the agenda for the Whites and there have been links with the likes of Lyon star Lucas Perri, Newcastle United stopper Nick Pope and Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - although transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now reported the latter is closing in on a move to Serie A champions Napoli.

However, there is also a need to boost Farke’s options in the final third and add at least one more striker to the Leeds squad ahead of their return to the Premier League. Former Newcastle star Callum Wilson has been suggested as a possible target after he left St James Park after failing to agree a new deal with the Magpies - but recent reports have suggested West Ham United are in talks with the England striker.

A new name has now been linked with a move to Elland Road after Italian media claimed the Whites are keen on Inter striker Mehdi Taremi after failing with a big bid for Lecce star Nikola Krstovic. The report suggested Leeds are the latest Premier League club to ‘come forward’ and register their interest in the 93-times capped Iran international after Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham also showed they are keen on the experienced frontman. Further competition is said to come from Turkish club Besiktas, with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed to be keen to add another striker to his squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Whites have ‘very good chance’ of landing former loan star

Talk of Leeds signing the former Whites loan star on a permanent basis has quietened, with Solomon seemingly set to fight for a place at Tottenham Hotspur. AI believes the winger could return to Elland Road - and feature in a more central role. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United remain keen on a move for former loan signing Manor Solomon after he played an impressive role in their promotion into the Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger scored ten goals and provided 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions during a season-long loan at Elland Road - and journalist Graeme Bailey has now reported there is ‘a very good chance’ of Solomon being another chance to impress under Daniel Farke.

He told TBR Football: “Leeds still really like Manor Solomon. I think there’s a very good chance after a couple of games once we get into the start of the season and Solomon sees he’s not first choice at Spurs and involved — I think we could see him at Leeds. Leeds still like him an awful lot, I think there’s a very good chance Solomon still ends up at Elland Road. For the sake of Leeds going for their second choice, they may as well hang on. They wanted Solomon and he’s not going to be particularly expensive. So I think he is in their minds.”

