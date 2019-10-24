PIC: Getty

Leeds United top 50 - Midfielders and strikers on dream team shortlist

Which of these Leeds United legends would make your 'team of the century' line up?

The Elland Road faithful has helped compiled a shortlist of 50 of the best players ever to play for the club. The midfielders and strikers who have made your shortlist are featured in this gallery. Each player will then be featured at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust exhibition where visitors will be able to choose their own personal top 11 to create a 'Team of the Century'. A panel of judges will then agree the final XI and entrants who choose the same team combination (or the nearest) will be entered into a free prize draw to win £100 of Leeds United retail vouchers. READ MORE: Unseen Leeds United memorabilia to go on show in new exhibition celebrating club's centenary...

1. Gary Speed

Speedo, a youth-team product at Elland Road, made more than 400 appearances for the Whites before joining Everton in 1996.

2. Johnny Giles

Formed part of Revies midfield alongside captain Billy Bremner making more than 500 appearances for the club.

3. Lee Bowyer

Signed in 1996 by Howard Wilkinson and went on to make 265 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, scoring 55 goals.

4. John Sheridan

Scored 47 league goals in 230 league appearances for the Whites between 1982 and 1989.

