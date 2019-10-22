Leeds United centenary shirts selling for as much as £65k online - double the city's average income

The Leeds United centenary 1919 shirt, modelled by Liam Cooper, is going for as much as 65k on eBay after selling out on the club's website

The Whites released the 1919 centenary shirt made by Kappa last week as they celebrated their 100th birthday, with just 1,919 limited edition retro shirts available.

Each shirt bears its own special number and the line quickly sold out after being made available on the club's official website on Thursday.

However, opportunists were quick to the mark and within hours the shirts were available on eBay, with one accumulating obscene bids of more than £65,000 - nearly double the average yearly salary in Leeds.

Bids of more than 65,000 on a Leeds United limited edition centenary shirt and book on eBay

The average gross income in Leeds last year was £33.9k, according to statistics website Plumplot.co.uk.

The listing was offering a copy of the shirt - with no details as to which number it bears - alongside a memorabilia book for staggering costs, despite being originally listed with a starting bid of £300.

The shirt was originally priced at £149, which drew criticism from fans for being far too overpriced.

However, since selling out and appearing on auction sites, the eye-watering bids have led to harsh criticism amongst fans on social media.

Bids of 7,500 on a Leeds United limited edition centenary shirt and book on eBay

One Twitter user wrote: "Sad to see so many Leeds United centenary shirts on eBay going for a fortune - [it's] stopping genuine fans from buying and lining the pockets for greed, not Leeds fans".

Several other copies were being offered on eBay with bids into the thousands.