Leeds United centenary shirts selling for as much as £65k online - double the city's average income
Frenzied fans desperate to get their hands on limited edited Leeds United shirts are bidding tens of thousands for them online.
The Whites released the 1919 centenary shirt made by Kappa last week as they celebrated their 100th birthday, with just 1,919 limited edition retro shirts available.
Each shirt bears its own special number and the line quickly sold out after being made available on the club's official website on Thursday.
However, opportunists were quick to the mark and within hours the shirts were available on eBay, with one accumulating obscene bids of more than £65,000 - nearly double the average yearly salary in Leeds.
The average gross income in Leeds last year was £33.9k, according to statistics website Plumplot.co.uk.
The listing was offering a copy of the shirt - with no details as to which number it bears - alongside a memorabilia book for staggering costs, despite being originally listed with a starting bid of £300.
The shirt was originally priced at £149, which drew criticism from fans for being far too overpriced.
However, since selling out and appearing on auction sites, the eye-watering bids have led to harsh criticism amongst fans on social media.
One Twitter user wrote: "Sad to see so many Leeds United centenary shirts on eBay going for a fortune - [it's] stopping genuine fans from buying and lining the pockets for greed, not Leeds fans".
Several other copies were being offered on eBay with bids into the thousands.
The second-most expensive was listed at £8,000 for the shirt and book, followed by various others at £7,500 and £5,100 at time of writing.