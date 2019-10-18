Leeds United unveil special edition centenary kit ahead of Birmingham City clash
Leeds United have unveiled their special edition centenary kit as the club celebrates its 100th birthday this week.
The Whites released the throwback shirt through their social media channels on Thursday evening following a day of celebrations which included a plaque unveiling at Salem Chapel, a Civic reception at Leeds Civic Hall and a fan party at Millennium Square.
Club captain Liam Cooper could be seen sporting the special edition shirt, with the club later releasing more details on their official Twitter account included a number of close ups.
United will wear the strip for this weekend's Championship clash with Birmingham City at Elland Road which is the dedicated centenary fixture for the club.
Full details over how to purchase the landmark shirt, shorts and socks will be announced in due course.