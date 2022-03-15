PICS: YPN

49 unseen photos from Leeds United’s 1986-1987 season to remember

Enjoy the second part of our gallery of unseen photos from a Leeds United season to remember - the 1986/87 campaign.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery is in chronological order and features games against Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City at home as well as FA Cup action from QPR, Wigan and Coventry City and the play-off run in. DID YOU MISS PART ONE? Click here to enjoy unseen photos from the first part of the season

We kick off with Ian Baird in FA Cup third round action at a snowy Hawthorns. He scored a brace that day to send Leeds through.

Andy Ritchie in action against Blackburn Rovers. The game end in stalemate in front of 14,452 fans at Elland Road.

FA Cup fifth round action at Elland Road which will live long in the memory for many Leeds fans.

Brendan Ormsby gets in a header against The Hoops. His goal proved the difference on the day sparking scenes of pandemonium among the ER faithful.

