Brian Deane celebrates scoring against Manchester United on Christmas Eve, 1995. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Leeds 100: More of your Leeds United first match memories in photos

Today we bring to life another gallery of your Leeds United first match memories using photos from the YEP archive.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 10:12 am
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 10:22 am

Hundreds of fans got in touch to share their first game memories which span decades of Whites watching as Leeds United prepare to celebrate 100 years. We have handpicked the best and used a mixture of unseen archive photos with PA and Getty to bring them to life. Is your first match memory included?. READ MORE: Part 1 of your Leeds United first match memories in photos

1. Leeds United 2 Coventry City 2, October 1992

"Was given tickets with duplicate written across it and we were worried we wouldnt get in. Sat in west stand upper, wooden seats, what is now the away end" - Jim Hanson

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Leeds United 1 Barnsley 2, April 1990

"Fairclough scored a header just before half time and my dad had sent me to get a cup of tea before the queues so I missed the goal!" - David Stuart @whiterosedave

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Leeds United 1 Liverpool 0, September 1991

"Hodgey scored the only goal whilst I was going crazy in the 'nutty pen'. Pen 4 I think! The rest is history" - Philip Taylor @PR0PERTYLAWYER

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Leeds United 1 Oldham Athletic 1, New Years Day 1990

"90th minute equaliser from John Hendrie. I was 8 years old stood on my wooden seat in the back row of the old Lowfields Road stand. I was hooked from then on" - Pete Flinton

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 10