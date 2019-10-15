My brother took me for my 16th birthday present, and David Batty scored his first goal right in front of me! It was ace. I got the bug from thereon- Lyndsey Mitchell

Leeds 100: Your Leeds United first match memories in photos

Today we bring to life your Leeds United first match memories using photos from the YEP archive.

Hundreds of fans got in touch to share their first game memories which span decades of Whites watching as Leeds United prepare to celebrate 100 years. We have handpicked 100 of the best and used a mixture of unseen archive photos with PA and Getty to bring them to life. The first 50 are featured in this gallery and include a wide range of games including Champions League nights, memorable comebacks, and heavy defeats. Is your first match memory included?.

1. Leeds United 1 Spartak Moscow 0, December 1999

When Lucas Radebe scored. Was too young to appreciate the situation but was mesmerised by Elland Road - Jack Roberts

Photo: Getty

2. Leeds United 6 Besiktas 0, September 2000

I dont remember any of the goals. I remember the floodlights being very bright and buzzing for the rest of the week. A nurse at my primary the next day distracted me from an injection by asking me about the match" - Mark Bateson

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds United 2 Southampton 0, August 2001

Remember taking home a poster of Alan Smith home that dad ripped out of the YEP - Josh Townend

Photo:

4. Leeds United 3 Everton 3, March 1991

"Zenith Data Systems Cup Northern Final, 1st leg 90/91 season. Chapman 2 and Sterland the other. Remember the amount of stick Big Nev got from the kop about his size" - M @MLH3102

Photo:

