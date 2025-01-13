Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Largie Ramazani scored his first goal since October in the weekend’s win against Harrogate Town.

Whites star Largie Ramazani has outlined his next aims, fresh from a great Leeds United boost.

Ramazani was handed just his second start since injuring his ankle in October’s victory at home to Watford when named in Daniel Farke’s XI for Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash at home to Harrogate Town.

Prior to his injury, Ramazani had bagged three goals and one assist in his first eight games for his new club, the winger immediately impressing following his summer switch from Almeria.

Fifty nine minutes into Saturday evening’s cup tie, Ramazani helped himself to his fourth goal in Whites colours, heading home a pinpoint cross from Manor Solomon to score the only goal of the game.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Ramazani admitted the goal would act as a great boost to his confidence as he declared his next aims both personally and for the team.

The 23-year-old Belgian winger also hailed Solomon for setting up his chance - headed home by one of the smallest men on the pitch who declared he had every confidence in his own heading ability.

"Honestly it feels great to be back on the pitch and to get a goal,” said Ramazani.

“In front of the fans and helping the team and just building my confidence really and getting back to the form I was at before.

“Obviously it builds my confidence. It was a frustrating period for me with the injury, I'm just trying to get my confidence back and back to the form that I was at before my injury and hopefully I can just keep going and helping the team."

Talking through his goal, Ramazani said: "Honestly, as soon as I have seen Manor on the ball, I just know he is going to beat his man, it’s a case of let me get in the box and he picked me out perfectly.

"The ball came so slow I said ‘I have to head this’ and to be fair I am a good header of the ball, I just haven’t got a lot of chances to head the ball!”