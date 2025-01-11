Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke said Leeds United achieved their man objective against Harrogate Town and at the same time avoided a fate so many have suffered at the hands of underdogs in the FA Cup.

The League Two visitors emerged from their Elland Road defeat with plenty of credit thanks to a resolute defensive display and a second half show of attacking endeavour. Leeds had to defend a number of deliveries into the area and Karl Darlow was called into action to make two important stops.

But Largie Ramazani’s headed goal, from a peach of a Manor Solomon cross, was enough to send Leeds through to the next round.

"That's the main thing in the cup competition, to progress to the next round," said Farke. "We were all involved in games where the underdog gets a shocking result. For them it's the game of the season, for some the game of their lives, full packed Elland Road. It was important to rotate, rest a few, give minutes away, bring players back after injuries. You have to respect the quality of the opponent, a professional football side. It's never easy, they defended really well and deep with the knife between the teeth. We had seven or eight finishing situations in the box but the shot was always blocked. You have to open them over the wings, sometimes you have to tire them and out of such a situation we found the opener with an excellent assist from Manor Solomon.

"They tried to come back into the game and we got control back and saw it out apart from the last 20 seconds with a crazy back pass and a wide area free-kick to defend. Well done to Harrogate, they played an excellent game in terms of defending. Overall good in the way that we brought some minutes into some players. Pretty good night for us."

Farke was asked to explain why none of the teenagers on the fringe of his senior squad were involved as he named a strong XI and a bench full of experience and quality.

"I don't believe too much in less important games that you give some gifts away for youngsters and then celebrate yourself as a manager, then you don't see the youngsters for three years anymore," he said. "I give minutes when they deserve it and when it really counts, this is how they grow. This game was important to bring players like Junior [Firpo] and Ilia [Gruev] back, they are important for us. It was important for Isaac [Schmidt] and Josh [Guilavogui] to get their starting debuts. We feel there's competition back and we need this. Ethan [Ampadu] is just on the way back after a long-term injury, he has not played too many games in midfield. Important to give him a feeling of the connection with Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka later on."

Farke used the opportunity to take a look at Solomon in a more central role and rested his first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The German credited Darlow for a 'professional' performance between the sticks and heralded the surprise return of Gruev after a serious knee injury. Farke admitted he himself was taken aback with how good Gruev looked in his first training sessions with the team this week.

"To be honest I'm not sure if I would involved him in a league game," said Farke. "I was half hoping there was a chance to introduce him and give him his confidence back. It was no gift, he had one or two training sessions together with us at least in parts and he looked so sharp. I was really surprised. He's worked unbelievably professional with our rehab trainer. He looked ready. A big boost to have him back, he was priceless before his injury. He looked so sharp this week and I wanted to use his momentum a little bit [but] I don't expect him ready for 90 minutes in two days."