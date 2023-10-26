Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United assistant manager Karl Robinson is the frontrunner to replace sacked Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton at the League One club. The Gas confirmed the departure of Barton on Thursday afternoon after the former Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder had spent three years in charge at the Memorial Stadium. Bristol Rovers sit 16th in the third tier having one just one of their past five matches.

Barton joined the club in February 2021, having previously been in charge at Fleetwood Town, and had signed a three-year contract extension to 2026 in July 2022 after achieving promotion back to League One. A Bristol Rovers statement said: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties. Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future. In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post."

It's taken just a matter of hours for bookies to draw up a list of potential replacements for Barton with a familiar Leeds United name at the top of the list. Karl Robinson is an early frontrunner to get the job in Bristol, having last worked as assistant manager at Elland Road.

The 43-year-old worked as assistant at Leeds United while Sam Allardyce was in charge, coming into the role in May of this year, less than three months after being sacked by League One side Oxford United. Robinson left the post when Allardyce did at the end of last year's Premier League season. Other names being touted as the next Bristol Rovers manager include Leeds-born Leam Richardson, who was most recently in charge of Wigan Athletic. He was sacked from that post in November 2022 after losing six matches in seven and falling into the relegation zone.