Farke’s side were beaten for only the third time in the Championship this season, losing out 1-0 courtesy of a late Pascal Struijk own goal at the Bet365 Stadium. Patrick Bamford’s penalty miss five minutes earlier dominated the immediate post-match reaction, to which Farke refused to assign blame, stating ‘we win together, we lose together’, during his press conference.

The German also commented on Stoke’s ability to nullify Leeds’ attacking arsenal, which featured Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Jaidon Anthony and Dan James at various stages on the night.

“Stoke is one of the best pressing sides in the whole league especially in the home games,” Farke said, extending a compliment to his opposite number Alex Neil. “They press with unbelievable intensity and bravery and also a bit man-against-man all over the pitch and you have to be tight.”

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa back in 2020 was predicated on a defensive structure which relied on players fulfilling a man-marking brief. Opposition teams found it difficult to drag and stretch the Argentine’s Whites out of position as the corresponding marker would follow them around the pitch.

“Obviously when the sun is shining and you just play [every] seven days and you play in August, everything is a bit easier,” Farke added, commenting on the gruelling nature of the Championship fixture schedule.

“If you have a relentless schedule and you play [every] three days, also the weather is not perfect, then to be tidy under this pressure is not that easy.”

