Kalvin Phillips transfer latest as Everton eye move for Leeds United hero with Manchester City open to exit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kalvin Phillips could be on his way out of Manchester City this summer with reports suggesting Everton are keen on the midfielder.
Phillips is widely expected to leave City after another tough year of limited football. The 28-year-old claimed a second Premier League winner’s medal earlier this month but made just four league appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side before joining West Ham United on loan in January.
That spell at West Ham did not go to plan, with rotten luck and poor form seeing regular starts equally limited and Phillips was not included in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for the upcoming European Championships in Germany. The midfielder had been expected to leave City permanently this summer but Sky Sports reports that Everton are exploring the possibility of another loan.
Convincing City to send Phillips out on loan again could prove difficult but Everton may benefit from that poor spell at West Ham, with prospective suitors less willing to match the £45million valuation set by the four-time Premier League champions. Another temporary spell away could see the former Leeds star rediscover form which would in turn, see that price-tag become more realistic.
Phillips had been linked with a sensational return to Leeds this summer but even if Daniel Farke’s side achieved promotion, the financial package surrounding a move would have been difficult to afford. Sunday’s play-off final defeat to Southampton consigned United to another year of Championship football and made a move for Phillips all but impossible.
Follow Farke’s side and the latest news with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United email newsletter.
The former England player of the year was spotted among Leeds supporters at Wembley on Sunday but saw a flat performance from his former side. Calls for him to return were met with polite smiles but this summer at Elland Road will be more about cost-cutting and there is no room for such an expensive signing.
Everton have their own financial issues to contend with despite enjoying the revenue streams that come with top-flight football, meaning a permanent move for Phillips is unlikely. But midfield could be a priority area to strengthen at Goodison Park with a number of top clubs holding an interest in their current prospect, Amadou Onana.
Regardless of whether Everton progress with a move, Phillips’ future looks set to be away from Manchester. The midfielder only played 31 times for City since joining in the summer of 2022 and manager Pep Guardiola publicly apologised to him for the limited minutes, admitting he couldn’t see the Leeds academy graduate in his future plans.
A move to West Ham in January was sanctioned in the hope of retaining an England place but match-sharpness was lacking and poor mistakes saw him dropped by David Moyes almost instantly. Phillips’ spell with the Hammers reached a nadir following a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle in March, with the on-loan man appearing to give fans the middle finger after receiving abuse on his way to the team coach. He will return to City this summer amid reports of a fresh injury concern but for how long remains to be seen.