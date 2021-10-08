Kalvin Phillips reveals which two Leeds United moments were career highlights

As he is a one-club man, it might not surprise you to learn that, when Kalvin Phillips was asked for the best bits of his career, the first thing that came to mind were moments when he was wearing a Leeds United shirt.

After impressing at Wortley Juniors, Phillips joined Leeds at the age of 15 and rose through the ranks at Thorp Arch before making his first team debut at the end of the 2014/2015 season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t until the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in 2018, though, that Phillips found his niche, and since adopting his role as a deep-lying central defensive midfielder, the Yorkshireman has gone from strength to strength as a player and become a crucial part of the Argentine’s plans.

After helping his boyhood club achieve their long-awaited return to the Premier League, Phillips’ exploits turned heads in the top flight and it wasn’t long before Gareth Southgate came knocking.

Earlier this year, Phillips became the 32nd Leeds United player to play for England as he represented his country to great acclaim at the delayed EURO 2020 tournament in a summer which transformed the 25-year-old from United poster-boy to a star of Southgate’s Lions.

In a recent interview with aspiring footballer and YouTube star Tekkerz Kid for McDonald’s Fun Football, Phillips revealed which moments among his meteoric rise to stardom stick out as career highlights.

Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty

“It has to be scoring in my first ever game for Leeds at home," Phillips said.

In April 2015, Phillips scored the only goal for Leeds as the Whites fell to a 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City at Elland Road. Donning the number 40 shirt, he made a front-post run and tapped the ball home in front of the South Stand on his home debut.

“Obviously, winning the Championship with Leeds was special,” Phillips added, “and of course getting called up for England.”

Kalvin Phillips is calling on families to take part in McDonald’s FREE Fun Football sessions this autumn. Find your nearest centre at: mcdonalds.co.uk/football.

Kalvin Phillips. Pic: McDonald's.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.