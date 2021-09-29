Growing up a Leeds fan, a packed out Elland Road singing his name is about the best thing a young Kalvin Phillips might have dreamed of.

But this year, the Yorkshire Pirlo has found fame on a scale he would never have imagined for himself.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his England debut against Denmark last year, Phillips was once again called up by Gareth Southgate as England made preparations to compete at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament this summer.

Phillips played a central role as England excelled, with the 25-year old playing 665 minutes for his country as the Lions reached their first major tournament final since 1966.

And it wasn’t just Phillips’ footballing contributions that impressed fans - the midfielder found a way into the hearts of the nation when he jogged over to console the tearful Bukayo Saka after Saka missed a penalty to hand the trophy to Italy.

A fine tournament for England, an even better one for the boy from Leeds who, awarded England’s Player of Year award, has been subjected to heightened attention since his return to club duties.

Kalvin Phillips. Pic: George Wood/Getty

Now Phillips has spoken out about how the tournament has raised his profile.

“It’s been crazy,” Phillips told the BBC. “I live where I’ve always lived, so all the fans around there always come to my house and ask for autographs and pictures.

“It’s not bad to be fair.”

With Elland Road just miles from his childhood home in Wortley, Phillips is living out the dream of his younger self and has inspired younger generations with his meteoric rise.

Homegrown talent Kalvin Phillips is a fan favourite. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty

“I’ve got a little nephew and niece who have my name on their boots.

“They want to come round my house every day.

“They look at me now as if I’m some sort of superstar.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.