Kalvin Phillips pays touching tribute to Leeds United fan Sarah Emmott ahead of Premier League game against Liverpool
Kalvin Phillips paid tribute to the young Whites fan before kick-off.
Kalvin Phillips paid tribute to Sarah Emmott, a young Leeds fan who sadly died earlier this month, in the lead up to kick-off at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.
Sarah had been fighting Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome, a rare disease which affects the kidney, as well as other complex health issues.
The schoolgirl's favourite player was Kalvin Phillips, who took it upon himself to make the young fan feel special, visiting her at home and signing shirts.
In December 2019, Phillips carried Sarah onto the pitch ahead of an Elland Road clash against Preston.
When Sarah sadly died earlier this month, the midfielder led tributes on Twitter to the "little angel who touched my heart."
In front of a packed Elland Road crowd on Sunday afternoon, Phillips showed his appreciation for the young fan again.
As Leeds and Liverpool lined up on the pitch, Phillips held up a shirt which read 'RIP Sarah'.
Sarah's family - mum Ellie, dad Andrew and elder brother Dane - watched on from the stands.
