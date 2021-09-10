Kalvin Phillips leads tributes to little Leeds fan Sarah Emmott who has died

Sarah Emmott with her favourite Leeds United player Kalvin Phillips. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Brave schoolgirl Sarah had been battling a rare disease called Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome and other complex health problems since she was born.

Her best chance of survival was a kidney transplant, but sadly, it was announced that she had died this week.

The YEP shared her story in December 2019 when Sarah, then six, walked out on the pitch with her favourite player Kalvin Phillips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin took to Twitter to pay tribute to Sarah.

He said: "Rest In Peace Sarah you little angel, you touched my heart more than you will ever know.

"I’m so thankful to have met you, your amazing Mum and Dad and your brother Dane as you all became a very special part of my life.

"Your braveness and determination to be the happiest little girl in the room despite everything you were going through is something I will never forget.

"The world will be a bleaker place without you."

Leeds United added: "Rest in peace Sarah, forever in our hearts. Our condolences to the Emmott family and everyone who knew Sarah."