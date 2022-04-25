Kalvin Phillips hails Leeds United's resolute defence after Crystal Palace stalemate

United travelled to South London hoping to give themselves some breathing space at the foot of the Premier League table ahead of a tough trio of fixtures against top six sides.
The Whites were strengthened by the return of Kalvin Phillips, who made his first start since December after recovering from a hamstring injury.
But Leeds failed to create chances on the attack at Selhurst Park, while their opponents were similarly frustrated.
Phillips is pleased to take a point home to West Yorkshire despite Leeds' lacklustre display.
"It was a tough game," Phillips said.
"Personally I don't think the team played as well as what we could do but we defended well in the end.
"We didn't create much as a team but this was always going to be a tough place to come after the defeat that they had last week.
"Happy with the point, not really happy with the performance."
In a scrappy game with squandered chances aplenty, neither side could find a breakthrough - though Palace looked the more likely to snatch a winner as the game drew to a close.
Though a victory would have given a significant boost to United's survival hopes, Phillips is proud of his side's clean sheet - their second in as many games.
"We wanted to come here and win but first and foremost we wanted to not concede," Phillips.
"For us to do that against a good team with some exceptional players - I thought we did well.
"Like I said, disappointed with the performance and not getting the three points but the point is all that matters now."