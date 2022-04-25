Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United: Whites held in a vicious Selhurst Park clash

Referee Darren England took centre stage in Croydon as he allowed a free-flowing game of football to rile up players and fans alike, with the home support especially aggrieved by England's refusal to dismiss Dan James for a heavy challenge on Joel Ward.

VAR took a closer look at a tackle by Diego Llorente on the advancing Conor Gallagher but a spot-kick was not given as both sides failed to finish chances from open play.

With the points shared at Selhurst Park, Leeds edge closer to safety, opening up a five-point cushion on the drop zone ahead of a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jean-Philippe Mateta passed up a chance to give the home side the lead inside five minutes. The Frenchman beat Liam Cooper to hook a long, bouncing ball over Illan Meslier's head but Llorente cleared it before it could cross the line.

With the Eagles on the front foot, Nathaniel Clyne's cross found Wilfried Zaha inside the six yard box but his header was easily collected by Meslier.

The hosts continued to fire long balls forward with ease - Jordan Ayew ran in behind Stuart Dallas in the 15th minute but Mateta, waiting in the middle, fired his effort wide.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher holds off a challenge by Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Craig Mercer.

United found their way into the game, with Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas seeing speculative efforts blocked while Cooper's header from a corner, easily caught by Vicente Guaita, was among the visitors' best first-half chances, but the sides went into the break goalless.

The game went on at a rip-roaring pace after the interval as both sides failed to convert chances into an opener.

Zaha had a frustrating evening but hit a rapid close range effort on target in the 68th minute which Meslier did well to hold.

Gallagher came close to scoring a spectacular goal with ten minutes left to play, hitting a rising ball on the volley first-time but his effort skimmed the top of Meslier's crossbar.

Jack Harrison challenges Nathaniel Clyne during Leeds United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. Pic: Warren Little.

Meslier made an impressive double save in the 80th minute to deny Zaha twice at his near post and was there again to prevent Gallagher firing home from the edge of the box.

Both teams threw everything at claiming a winner but the final whistle brought the game to a close at 0-0.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Clyne; McArthur, Gallagher; Eze (78 - Schlupp), J Ayew (67 - Olise), Zaha; Mateta (84 - Benteke).

Palace unused subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Hughes, Benteke, Édouard, Kelly.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira objects to officiating at Selhurst Park. Pic: Craig Mercer.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich (45 - Koch); Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo (73 - Gelhardt), James (59 - Greenwood).