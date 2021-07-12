Kalvin Phillips lines up with England at Wembley during a penalty shoot-out with Italy. Pic: Getty

The Elland Road homegrown star enjoyed a stunning summer for his country in his debut international tournament.

Phillips featured in all but 25 minutes of the Three Lions' run to their first major final in 55 years at Wembley stadium.

Gareth Southgate used the Whites midfielder alongside West Ham's Declan Rice in the heart of his team as the two players struck up a strong partnership which helped lead them deep into the competition.

The 25-year-old impressed onlookers and earned plaudits by taking his impressive Premier League form onto the European stage.

The Azzurri, though, proved a step too far for England on Sunday night with Roberto Mancini's men winning on penalties and claiming a second Euros trophy following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Phillips earned praise for his immediate reaction amid Italy's wild celebrations after he moved to console Bukayo Saka, who saw his decisive spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

United's academy product and local hero has now taken to social media nearly 24 hours on from the tough defeat to send a message to supporters across the nation.

"We gave it our all," Phillips reflected.

"In the end it wasn’t meant to be but I’m incredibly proud of this team. Thank you to all the staff, my teammates and, most importantly, our fans, for their amazing support.

"It was an honour to have played for you over the past few weeks. We’ll be back."

Phillips had earlier revealed he was hopeful for the future under Southgate moving forward, with attention quickly turning to next year's World Cup in Qatar.

"We've come a step too short but we're working on something bigger," the Leeds man said.