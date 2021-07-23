Phillips' 2020-21 campaign only ended on Sunday, July 11 through England s heartbreaking defeat in the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties.

The Whites midfielder was then finally able to enjoy a summer break but United's 2021-22 Premier League campaign starts in just three weeks' time via the Premier League opener at Manchester United and Phillips is now braced for more hard graft in training under Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips took to his social media pages on Thursday to post a series of photographs of his summer break - including alongside England colleague Ben White - and said: "It was fun while it lasted."

BACK TO IT: For Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, left, pictured alongside Three Lions team mates Ben White, centre, and Raheem Sterling, right, during the Euros. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Wright replied with "murderball awaits" in reference to Bielsa's intense training sessions to which Phillips replied "can't wait" with some laughing emojis.

