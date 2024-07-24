Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s players seem to be in agreement with fans after the away kit was unveiled on Wednesday.

A number of Leeds players were on modelling duties as fans got a first official look at their new away strip, which provides a nod to the iconic design worn by Don Revie’s 1973/74 First Division title-winning squad. Adidas have continued their recent use of alternative badges with the return of the iconic ‘smiley’ crest, while supporters were delighted to finally have a modern kit in what they would call ‘proper yellow’.

Anticipation for the release intensified in recent days as fans began to notice yellow artwork slapped on billboards across the city, while one under-the-radar social media account posted hints in plain sight. The official release was accompanied by an excellent video which included a number of players and the legendary Eddie Gray.

Leeds United away kit 2024/25 | Leeds United Football Club

Supporters were quick to show their love for the new kit on social media with many expecting it to become one of the best-selling offerings in recent years. And Firpo is clearly a fan of the new design as well, posting a picture of himself modelling the shirt alongside the caption: “Fell in love”.

The new design is clearly a hit among the playing squad and behind-the-scenes videos showed the likes of Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph donning the new kit - and some intriguing retro pieces that are yet to be released.

Rutter is widely expected to be wearing the shirt throughout next season with no suggestion he could move on this summer, despite top-flight interest. And the ever-so-joyous Frenchman gave his opinion on the design shortly after his release.

“Very good. Yellow is my favourite colour,” Rutter said in a brief video posted on the Club’s X account. “I like this (badge) because I know the story. I’m very happy with this and I hope I'm going to score some goals in it.”

Supporters will hope to get a closer look at the new away kit during Leeds’ summer trip to Germany, with Daniel Farke’s side scheduled to play two friendlies against local opposition while out there. The squad flew out on Sunday and have been building fitness at a training centre before the two warm-up meetings.

Security demands mean fans have been urged not to travel and no details regarding the camp’s location have been published. Leeds are not even allowed to stream the friendlies as they happen but have confirmed the 90 minutes will be shown ‘as live’ for free on LUTV shortly after the final whistle has been blown.

