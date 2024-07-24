Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have unveiled their away kit for the 2024-25 season

Leeds United have officially unveiled their 2024-25 adidas away kit with a nod back to the club’s illustrious history. The shirt is inspired by the one wore during the 1973-1974 campaign, when Leeds won the First Division title under Don Revie when they beat Liverpool to top spot by five points.

The shirt for the upcoming season also brings back the iconic smiley crest, which was used during the title-winning campaign under Revie 50 years ago. The shirt is a bold yellow with a distinctive blue tipped button-up collar and the signature adidas 3 stripes in split blue and white across the shoulders.

Head of Digital, Marketing & Retail at Leeds United, Aaron Duckmanton said: “We are delighted to partner with adidas once again to deliver a truly special away shirt for the upcoming season. Both the colour yellow and the smiley crest are iconic parts of the club’s history, and we hope fans will enjoy wearing this modern interpretation with pride throughout this season.”

The shirt is sponsored by Red Bull, with the logo of the energy drinks brand matching the colour of the shirt to give it a sleek all-round look. The kit is available to purchase online and in Leeds United club stores from today while it also available online at JD Sports and in Norway with Torshov Sport.