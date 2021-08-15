Junior Firpo up and running for Leeds United with promise of what's to come

Summer signing Firpo picked up an injury in pre-season that forced the left back to miss the friendlies against Ajax and Villarreal.

The 24-year-old was declared back fit by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener at Old Trafford for which he made the bench as Stuart Dallas started at left back.

Dallas was one of his side's better performers during a first half in which Leeds fell 1-0 behind but Firpo was brought on at the break as player of the year Dallas was moved into centre midfield where he now looks even more effective.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHITES DEBUT: For new Leeds United left back recruit Junior Firpo, on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,.

Firpo endured a difficult afternoon defensively as the Red Devils bombed forward from all angles with the nippy Dan James and class act hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes causing problems down that side of the pitch.

Fernandes caused chaos wherever he went from his starting point in the no 10 role and Firpo was unable to prevent him from netting twice in the second half to complete his hat-trick.

But the new recruit from Barcelona put himself about and then began to threaten going forward in the closing stages.

Firpo had 39 touches of the ball for 3.2 per cent of the game's possession and 27 of his 29 attempted passes were accurate for a success rate of 93 per cent.

No outfield starter bettered that and Firpo has already shown that he has a good chemistry with Jack Harrison down the left.

The new recruit was unable to offer any dribbles or tackles but every Whites player was troubled by the Red Devils going forward.

The result now needs putting to bed and with 45 minutes under his belt plus another week's worth of training, Firpo would appear likely to start in next Saturday's clash against Everton at Elland Road.

Saturday's debut was hardly ideal but the 15m euros signing is now up and running and a date with his new club's home fans is next.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.