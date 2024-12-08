Junior Firpo was forced off injured in Saturday’s win against Derby.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites left back Junior Firpo has issued an injury update with vow after a personal Leeds United milestone was marred.

Firpo was a doubt for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship hosting of Derby County having taken a hit to his foot in training but the defender recovered and kept his place in Daniel Farke’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Firpo, the outing represented a 100th appearance for Leeds yet his landmark occasion only lasted 21 minutes having become injured midway through the first half.

With 19 minutes on the clock, it became clear that the defender was struggling as he held the back of his right leg before later pointing to the Whites bench.

The left back went to ground shortly afterwards but the 28-year-old was unable to continue and substituted for Max Wober who bagged the second goal in a 2-0 win for Farke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites boss Farke revealed afterwards that Firpo had suffered a hamstring injury which would be assessed but that the left back would probably be out of Tuesday night’s swift return to action at home to Middlesbrough.

Firpo himself has since issued an update - admitting his 100th appearance was “not the best” but vowing to return soon.

Taking to social media, Firpo wrote: “100 appearances with this great club, not the best way to celebrate it coming off with an injury but will be back soon and stronger. We keep marching on together.”