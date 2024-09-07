With the transfer window now officially closed and business wrapped up until January at the earliest, those in charge at Leeds United might be minded to focus on the current crop. Daniel Farke has an excellent group of players to work with and a shrewd approach would see them tied up to long-term contracts, providing stability for both club and player.

Moves have already been made to that effect, with Wilfried Gnonto putting pen to paper on a four-year deal last week as he aims to become the main man, following Crysencio Summerville’s exit. The 20-year-old now joins a raft of summer signings in committing himself until 2028 but there are a few more pressing situations to be addressed.

With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the current contract expiry of every first-team squad member at Leeds, with two experienced members into the final year of their deals. Take a look below...

1 . Manor Solomon (on loan) Season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur runs until next summer.

2 . Junior Firpo (2025) Been very impressive so far this season but into the final 12 months of his initial four-year contract and thought to be of interest back in Spain. Remains to be seen whether Leeds will open extension talks.

3 . Joe Rothwell (on loan) Season-long loan from Bournemouth runs until next summer.

4 . Sam Byram (2025) Played enough games last season to trigger a one-year extension and a more than capable back-up on ether side, when he stays fit. Will turn 31 this month.

5 . Illan Meslier (2026) Named in the leadership trio as vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk this summer and nailed on as first-choice. Aiming for a second promotion with Leeds, having signed a five-year deal back in 2021.

6 . Dan James (2026) Still on his initial five-year contract signed when arriving from Manchester United in 2021. Looks set to be a key player again this season.