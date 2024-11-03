Josuha Guilavogui made his Leeds United debut in Saturday’s win against Plymouth.

Whites new boy Josuha Guilavogui has made an iconic Leeds United vow with a glowing first Elland Road take.

Former France international midfielder Guilavogui joined Leeds as a free agent signing towards the end of last month and the 34-year-old was handed his Whites debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Championship visitors Plymouth Argyle.

Despite only being brought on in the 75th minute, the Whites new boy almost scored, Guilavogui seeing a header from a Junior Firpo corner saved in the closing stages as Daniel Farke’s dominant side looked for a fourth goal against Wayne Rooney’s Pilgrims.

The victory took Leeds second and Guilavogui was quick to issue a glowing verdict of his first outing as a Leeds player as he also vowed to learn all of the words to iconic club anthem Marching On Together.

Taking to his Instagram page, Guilavogui wrote: “What a day to start with all of YOU! Marching on Together, it’s more than an anthem! I will quickly learn it by heart. Here we go with Leeds United. Merci, merci, merci, MOT.”