Last weekend the boxer regained the IBF featherweight title in front of a racuous home crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Ahead of the career-defining bout, the 31-year-old was led out into the ring by Whites defender Luke Ayling.

Warrington, a lifelong United fan, took the glory by defeating Kiko Martinez with a seventh-round knock out.

After receiving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary for a broken jaw and hand, Warringtong walked onto the pitch at Elland Road ahead of the Whites' Southampton clash.

To the sound of Survivor's Eye of the Tiger, Warrington paraded his belt in front of the home crowd who sang his name.

The boxer saluted the Elland Road faithful and stopped to take photos with young fans.

Josh Warrington greets the Elland Road crowd before Leeds United took on Southampton in the Premier League. Pic: Stu Forster.

