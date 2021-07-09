John Barnes claims Leeds United hero Kalvin Phillips gives England something they've 'never had'

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has started all six of the Three Lions’ matches so far, and put in another stellar display in Wednesday night’s dramatic semi-final victory over Denmark at Wembley.

Phillips has clocked up 67.3km during his six games for Gareth Southgate's men over the course of the tournament, seven kilometres more than any of his team-mates, and has struck up a hugely successful partnership with West Ham’s Declan Rice in the centre of the park.

And despite heroics from the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, former England icon Barnes has argued that the pair have established themselves as their side’s two most significant influences.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Harry Kane has now come and scored the goals, in terms of getting us where we are, he carried that biggest threat.

“But I’ve said all along, the two most important players for England in this tournament have been Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips

“You talk about those two, and people talking about not playing two holding midfielders, ‘do we need that?’.

“But they’ve protected the back four, we’ve only conceded one goal, and as much as you look at the defence, the work they have done in protecting them and giving England the balance of having four attacking players; Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Sterling and [Phil] Foden, [Jack] Grealish or [Bukayo] Saka.