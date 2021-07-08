RUNNING MAN - Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips recorded the second furthest tally for distance covered in a game at Euro 2020 against Denmark at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Phillips has clocked up 67.3km during his six games for the Three Lions during the major tournament, seven kilometres more than any of his team-mates.

Against the Danes, with the game going to extra-time, Phillips took it up a notch however, to record the second highest distance in a single Euro 2020 game. For context, Marcelo Bielsa went on record in 2020 to reveal that his box-to-box midfielder Mateusz Klich was running close to 12km in 90 minute games and Phillips' season best in the Premier League was the 12.2km he ran in a 5-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The runs Phillips made off the ball played an important part in creating space as Gareth Southgate's men tried to build from the back against Denmark and he had to track back to help out the back line when the Danes broke a number of times, particularly in the first half. He made himself an option by darting into space and the longer the game went on the more he was able to get on the ball and help pull the strings from deep.

As others cramped up or had to be replaced by fresh legs, Phillips lasted the distance for England and to date has missed just 25 minutes of Euro 2020 action.

Barcelona's Spanish prodigy Pedri, who shone with his flawless passing performance in the other semi-final against Italy, is in third with the 14.6km he covered in that defeat, which also went beyond 90 minutes.

Holding down first place with 15.67km covered in a round of 16 game against Spain that was eventually settled on penalties, is Croatia and Inter Milan's defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozović.

Pedri has covered the most ground overall with 76.1km across six games, with Italy and Chelsea man Jorginho second with 72.3km, although both men have played more minutes than Phillips, who lies third in the table.