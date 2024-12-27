Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds moved top of the Championship with Boxing Day evening’s 2-0 victory at Stoke.

Whites forward Joel Piroe has declared how many goals his Leeds United side should have scored at Stoke City despite a shirt conditions issue.

Leeds lined up for Boxing Day’s evening kick-off at Stoke knowing that a victory would take them top of the Championship and above Sheffield United on goal difference after a 2-0 loss for the Blades at home to Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s Whites then won by the same score at Stoke thanks to a brace from Piroe who saluted the way his side coped with conditions in very thick fog and heavy mist which made visibility incredibly poor.

Speaking to the YEP, Piroe said the issue was particularly taxing due to Stoke’s red and white shirts but that he never doubted that the game would be on. Piroe, though, declared that his very dominant side should have scored “four or five” for a rather more comfortable night at the Potteries.

"To be honest we should have scored I would say at least four or five and make the game much easier for ourselves as well,” said Piroe to the YEP.

“I still had the feeling like even towards the end that Stoke did believe in it, that they might score one and that they were still in the game.

"I think that's something we could have definitely done better and if we would have left here with four or five it would have been just as well."

Asked what he thought turning up to play in the very misty conditions, Piroe declared: “It was like this the whole day already so I just hoped that it didn't get worse because this was doable.

"But it did get quite hard to see sometimes. I think the game always would have been on anyway, it wasn't that bad but it was just a stretch to play in as well, especially when they play in white and red. Sometimes it was a bit more difficult to see but I think we did well with the conditions."