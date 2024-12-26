Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds knew a victory at Stoke would take them top.

Leeds United moved top of the Championship and recorded a much needed away win with an easy 2-0 triumph in Boxing Day evening's clash at Stoke City.

In barely visible conditions due to thick mist and fog, Leeds survived a huge scare in the opening minutes as a cross from the right picked out Lewis Koumas whose shot from point blank range was saved by Illan Meslier.

After a frantic opening, Leeds eventually settled and created a host of chances but without any finish, Manor Solomon missing an open goal when volleying wide on the stretch to a Dan James cross.

The first half looked set to end goalless but Leeds went ahead in the 43rd minute after a precise rising finish from Joel Piroe who was played in by Brenden Aaronson and eventually netted after Viktor Johnasson spilled his attempts to smother at his feet.

Stoke again began the second half with a bit of intent but Leeds were soon back dominating and Piroe bagged his and United's second in the 63rd minute, heading into an empty net from a neat looping Dan James cross.