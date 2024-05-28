Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The defender is expected to leave Tottenham this summer but an impressive loan spell at Leeds United has attracted Premier League interest.

Leeds United’s hope of keeping Joe Rodon took a blow with failure to achieve promotion but the defender has already hinted he could be open to an Elland Road return.

Rodon has been immense since joining Leeds on loan from Tottenham last summer, establishing himself as one of Daniel Farke’s key men with only two outfield players - Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter - playing more Championship minutes. The Welsh international has also endeared himself to the fanbase with performances equal in commitment and quality and an obvious love for their club.

But the centre-back’s loan spell ended in bitter disappointment with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, an outcome which makes a permanent move to West Yorkshire less likely. Tottenham are willing to sell the 26-year-old but will demand around £15million, a fee which is by no means easy for a second-tier side to meet.

Rodon has made no secret of his love for Leeds and has enjoyed a season alongside compatriots and close friends Ampadu, Dan James and fellow on-loan defender Connor Roberts. And the Tottenham man gave an honest update on his future plans recently which would be seen as a boost to hopes of a return to Elland Road.

“It would be nice to have stability and know where I am next season,” Rodon told the Daily Mail in the build-up to Sunday’s play-off final defeat. “I’ve always strived to get to the elite level and hopefully I can get back there with Leeds, but you never know.

“I don’t want to look too far into the future, although I do love it here and Leeds feels like a second home to me now. I’m just concentrating on giving my best and getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Recent reports claim Rodon’s form at Leeds has attracted the interest of Premier League clubs, who are far more likely to meet Tottenham’s valuation of around £15m. Whether the defender would be open to another season of Championship football remains to be seen but if those in charge at Elland Road cannot stump up the cash then there may be no decision for him to make.

Rodon’s experience has been crucial for Leeds this season, with many of those around him either experiencing their first Championship slog or their first senior campaign altogether. The 44-capped Wales international has been a particularly massive help in guiding an 18-year-old Archie Gray through games in his unfamiliar right-back role.