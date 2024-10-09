Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s ever-present captain is set for a lengthy spell out.

Joe Rodon isn’t used to playing football without Ethan Ampadu and admits his teammate for club and country will be a ‘massive loss’.

Ampadu is a notable absence from the Wales squad for upcoming Nations League meetings with Iceland and Montenegro, having suffered a serious injury to the lateral collateral ligament in his knee during Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Coventry City last month. The 24-year-old is looking at 10 weeks out and is not expected to play competitive football again this year.

He and Rodon had been virtually ever-present at Leeds since the pair arrived just over a year ago, forming the core of a growing Welsh contingent in West Yorkshire and spending much of last season as defensive partners. And Ampadu’s absence from the action has not gone unnoticed inside the national team camp.

“It’s weird because over the last year and a half I’ve been with Ethan every step of the way,” Rodon told The Independent. “It’s a lot quieter not having him here but I’m sure, the strong person he is, that he will recover quite quickly.

“He is the anchor of the team, the protection. He sniffs out danger and sees things that others don’t see. He’s got tremendous ability with both feet, the way he plays the ball. He’s stepped into that leader role quite well and everyone knows what type of character he is.

“He’s going to be a massive loss but we have a squad and, with the coaching staff we have, everyone knows their jobs. If one misses out, another steps in.”

Leeds pair on Wales duty

Rodon would have been the only Leeds player turning out for Wales this break, were it not for the surprise recent addition of Karl Darlow. Illan Meslier’s back-up earned his first call-up in September at the age of 33, enjoying an impressive debut against Montenegro.

Darlow was born in Northampton and has previously rejected approaches from Wales, who he is linked to via his former professional footballer grandfather Ken Leek, but decided to take the opportunity when it was put to him by Craig Bellamy. And it seems Rodon may also have had a role to play in the change of heart.

“He signed for Leeds just before me and we were staying in the same hotel,” the Whites defender said of Darlow. “We went for dinner one night and I said, ‘I’m sure you can play for Wales’. To be fair, he didn’t turn it down. I think he was a bit shocked that I knew.

“I know his qualities working with him every day. He’s only going to benefit the group and add to the level. We’ve had a good start but that’s kind of gone for us now. We want to build and improve as a group. So we’re looking forward to the game on Friday and hopefully we can continue our momentum and keep getting better.”