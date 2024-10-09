Leeds United can look back on their summer transfer business fondly but know it was not a perfect window. Those who came through the door have all since impressed and Daniel Farke’s side look set to challenge for promotion again, but there are still gaps in the squad.

Some of those gaps were there in the summer, namely at No.10, while others like defensive midfield have cropped up as a result of some torrid injury luck. It leaves Elland Road recruitment chiefs weighing up whether to invest in January, knowing a good mid-season window could make the difference when it comes to promotion.

With plenty of good permanent business done over summer, it could be that Leeds decide to dip into the loan market, and there are some interesting Premier League stars maybe not getting the minutes they’d like. Below, the YEP has taken a look at some...

1 . Myles Lewis-Skelly - Arsenal Came off the bench for his first-team debut against Manchester City and then featured in the Champions League win over PSG. Unlikely to feature regularly, however. A natural defensive midfielder and so the kind of player Leeds might need come January. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Emi Buendia - Aston Villa Returned from a long-term knee injury earlier this season but has just one start to his name - against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup. Summer approaches from Leeds were quickly knocked back but perhaps the desire for regular football could intrigue the Argentinian. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Philip Billing - Bournemouth Heavily linked with a move to Leeds in the summer but stayed at Bournemouth, where he has played just 23 minutes of Premier League action. One to possibly re-visit when the window opens again, if more regular football is wanted. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Julio Enciso - Brighton & Hove Albion An influx of attacking talent has pushed Enciso to the fringes of first-team action at Brighton, with the 20-year-old starting just two games - both of which came in the Carabao Cup. Could follow Burnley's Jeremy Sarmiento in dropping into the Championship for more regular football. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

5 . Jakub Moder - Brighton & Hove Albion Had been a fairly regular starter for Brighton up until this season, with his sole appearance coming in the Carabao Cup. A fully-fledged Poland international who could fill the defensive midfield gap. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images Photo Sales