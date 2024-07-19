Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supporters will get their first chance to see the Leeds United of 2024/25 this evening with Daniel Farke’s side at Harrogate Town for their first pre-season friendly in front of fans and in front of broadcast cameras. Leeds have been regular summer visitors to the League Two outfit and after beating Lincoln City 3-0 in a behind-closed-doors meeting earlier this week, they will be raring to put on a show for those inside the Exercise Stadium.

But as well as those inside the ground, plenty of Leeds fans will be keen to watch from the comfort of their own home. The upcoming trip to Germany will be played without fans or cameras, meaning this evening’s trip to Harrogate is currently one of just two friendlies available for supporters to watch. Below are all the key details you need to know including kick-off time, where to find a stream and what the teams might look like.

When is Harrogate Town vs Leeds United?

Leeds are due to the Exercise Stadium this evening (Friday, July 19), with kick-off at 7.30pm.

How to watch Harrogate Town vs Leeds United

Thankfully for fans unable to attend the game in person, the meeting will be streamed live via both club’s media channels. An LUTV match pass costs £4.99 - it’s the same price on Harrogate Town’s website - and will allow fans to watch the clash live via the club website or app.

Alternative ways to follow

For those unwilling or unable to purchase the match pass, there are other ways to follow the action. LUTV subscribers will be able to listen live to commentators Bryn Law and Tony Dorigo.

The Yorkshire Evening Post will have Lee Sobot at the Exercise Stadium and he’ll be running a live blog, which you can find here for full build-up, team news and minute-by-minute coverage of the 90 minutes.

Team news

It’s always hard to gauge how strong teams will go in pre-season and past trips to Harrogate have usually involved younger players, but there is a belief Farke might give his more senior options a run out this evening. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Dan James have all been building fitness at Thorp Arch for a couple of weeks and could feature.

It could be that Farke opts to use two different line-ups, giving them 45 minutes each, and there could even be an opportunity for fans to see new signings Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns - as well as the returning Joe Rodon, of course.