Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Rodon has declared an unsatisfied Leeds United verdict - and it’s positive effect.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites star Joe Rodon says an unsatisfied Leeds United verdict added more fuel to the fire for Friday night’s impressive victory against Sheffield United.

Leeds approached the weekend’s first game back after the October international break having seen three points become one via late drama in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s Whites were on the cusp of victory leading 2-1 deep into second half stoppage time at the Stadium of Light until a freak goal as the ball bounced past Illan Meslier gave the Black Cats a 2-2 draw.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon divulged on the sense of dissatisfaction felt by his Whites and the importance of putting matters right against previously unbeaten Sheffield United.

As part of an extremely impressive display against the Blades, goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph ensured Leeds made no mistake two weeks on, much to the delight of a clearly fired up Rodon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think of course what happened just before the end of the break, we were very disappointed all of us as a group,” said Rodon. “We weren't satisfied, we weren't happy so it was important to be in front of our home fans and put on a show for them and a strong performance and I thought we did that."

Friday’s clash saw Rodon lock horns with Wales international teammate Kieffer Moore in one of several very physical battles under the Friday night lights. Asked what was said before the game ahead of the battle with six-foot-five Moore and also six-foot-seven Harry Souttar, Rodon reasoned: “To be fair we know they are a very big side and a physical team but I don't really speak to any of them before the game.

"That's what it's like, you are going into battle. Of course, Kieffer is a friend of mine and we spoke after the game but the most important thing for me was to win and get the three points and we did that."