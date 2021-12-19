Jimmy: Fans memories of a Leeds United striker to remember

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Liverpool at Anfield in November 1998. PIC: Getty

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink scored 42 goals in just 87 appearances across all competitions during his two years with the Whites.

The forward joined the club in 1997 for a fee of £2 million from Portuguese outfit Boavista.

And he made an instant impression on the Elland Road faithful after scoring on his debut against Arsenal at Elland Road on a sunny August afternoon.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink celebrates scoring one of his ttwo goals against West Ham United at Elland Road in November 1997. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

He initially struggled to get to grips with life in the Premier League under head coach George Graham as he bagged five goals before Christmas.

They included a double against West Ham United at Elland Road and a late goal to seal the three points against Bolton Wanderers in December 1997.

Following the festive period, though, he found his feet in West Yorkshire ending the campaign with 16 goals.

His tally included doubles against Birmingham City in the FA Cup as well as Chelsea and Coventry City in the Premier League and all at Elland Road.

His second season in LS11 continued in much the same vein as he scored 18 goals in 36 league appearances, making him a joint-winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot alongside Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke.

Highlights included two against Liverpool at Anfield, a double against Aston Villa at Elland Road to earn the Whites the points and the only goal against Arsenal at the end of the season which effectively all but ended the Gunners title ambitions.

He was sold on to Spanish club Atlético Madrid for £10 million the same year, reaching the final of the Copa del Rey despite the club also suffering relegation from La Liga.

Hasselbaink returned to the Premier League with Chelsea for a club record £15 million fee in May 2000, where he once again led the league in scoring during his first season, earning him a second Premier League Golden Boot.

Your YEP has been asking the YEP faithful to share memories of 'Jimmy', a striker who scored nine goals in 23 matches during a four-year international career for the Netherlands national team which time he played at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Responses included:

Greg Smith (@GregSmith88) - "Leeds 1-0 Arsenal, 1999. Late winning goal, Hasselbaink diving header, in an entertaining game where Ian Harte missed a penalty earlier in the game. The result cost Arsenal the Premier League title that year."

Jon Stainsby - "Playing against Charlton and him running over to the stand I was sat in and him bowing to the fans."

Andy Cockcroft - "Bought a brand new away shirt with his name on the back just before going to Minorca on holiday. Turned on Eurosport in the hotel room to see he’d left for Atletico Tried to pick off the name but was too hard and was left with Hassel 9. Great times."

Chris Welch "Meeting him and Haaland at Elland Road the day they signed and getting on Sky Sports and half my head in the Leeds mag."

Patrick Smith - "Burying it in Seaman’s bottom right corner on his debut whist sporting ‘Jimmy’ on his shirt (short lived)."

Stephen Eastwood - "Could do with him at the mo."

Stefan Rådberg -"Coolest name in Leeds history and a very good player."

Lynn Youhill - "Got that shirt with 'Jimmy' on the back'.

Adrian Hallett - "I got Hasselbaink on the back of my Leeds shirt and was over the moon with it. Sold him the following week."

Richard Watts - "One of our best and still loves Leeds thru and thru."

