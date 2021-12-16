When a Leeds United soldier of fortune silenced the Gunners

Striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink dealt a killer blow to Arsenal's hopes of retaining the Premiership with a winner five minutes from time at Elland Road in May 1999. Arsene Wenger's men could not find the fire to edge past a tough Whites defence in a clash which saw Ian Harte miss a penalty for Leeds and the visitors squander many chances. The result put Manchester United in the box-seat, with Alex Ferguson's side needing just four points from two games to secure their fifth title of the 1990s. Leeds United finished the season in fourth position and with its UEFA Cup qualification. The Red Devils went on to pip Arsenal to the title by a single point. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook