Leeds United's 2021/22 campaign is unlikely to be one which supporters look back on all too fondly.

Following the euphoria of a Premier League return in 2020 and a top-half finish at the first time of asking in 2021, this season has been punctuated by injury to several key first-team players and the sacking of revered coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRAVE: Jesse Marsch has stated he must show bravery to start Joe Gelhardt during Leeds United's battle to remain in the Premier League (Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the team have picked up important results in the Argentine's absence, reinvigorated by his replacement Jesse Marsch.

Heading into the final six games of the season, Leeds are still embroiled in a fight to remain in the division with Burnley and Everton also gaining points in recent weeks.

Ahead of Monday evening's tie with Crystal Palace, Jesse Marsch spoke to the media detailing his plans for the Whites' visit to Selhurst Park.

Marsch revealed Kalvin Phillips would start the game, whilst Junior Firpo is back in contention.

In attack, Patrick Bamford is making progress in the treatment room following a foot injury, but will be out for the next couple of weeks at least.

In theory, Bamford's absence should have made way for teenager forward Joe Gelhardt to feature more regularly.

However, a false positive COVID-19 test, a slight back injury and the fixture calendar has meant Gelhardt's opportunity from the start under Marsch has not been forthcoming.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Marsch claimed that he needs to show 'bravery' when it comes to naming Gelhardt in his starting XI.

"I've worked with so many young players, and it was a big part of the philosophy of all the clubs that I worked at," the American began.

"And I think maybe I even said this in the media at the beginning but if you want to produce young, brave players, then the person that has to be the bravest is the first-team coach.

"You have to believe in young players, you have to put them on the pitch and you have to challenge them to be their best. I had a long talk with Sam Greenwood and Joffy [Joe Gelhardt] today about their role in the team and and how much I believe in them and how important they are," he added.

Gelhardt and Greenwood were omitted from the U23s' defeat to Manchester City at Elland Road on Friday evening, with one eye firmly on the encounter with Crystal Palace.

In particular, Gelhardt has made an impression whenever he has featured from the bench this season, scoring at Stamford Bridge and Elland Road after being brought on as a substitute.