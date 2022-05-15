Jesse Marsch designated Leeds United's two upcoming fixtures as winnable matches upon taking the Elland Road job two-and-a-half months ago.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Marsch reflected on his brief time in charge at the club, comparing his experience of Leeds to that of the players who have been with the team for several years.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Leeds need results from their next two fixtures (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

I have no doubts, I believe in our group and we'll make sure we regenerate and be ready for Sunday," Marsch said.

"For me it's the last 10 games, for them it's four years, many of them together, and we'll use these moments to make sure we're ready to be at our very best."

Leeds' two remaining games pit the team against sides who are already safe from relegation and will not trouble the European qualification places, but Marsch insisted Brighton and Brentford will not be 'on the beach'.

He also revealed his personal target upon taking the role in late February, pinpointing these last two fixtures as matches in which Leeds must pick up points.

"All I knew is when I stepped in, I was getting into the fire," Marsch said.

"When I came in all I tried to do was learn as quickly as possible to give us the best chance in the last 10-12 matches to have a chance. I looked at the last two games and thought we'd need results in those games."

The American's prophecy has been proved true, as Leeds do need results from their next two outings, starting with Brighton this weekend at Elland Road.

Marsch's decision to substitute Raphinha in the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in midweek was dubbed 'precautionary' by the head coach.

Many perceived the protective switch as an acknowledgement that Raphinha would be essential in the games to come, and therefore should be protected by being withdrawn from the game.