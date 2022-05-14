Head coach Jesse Marsch would prefer to have a deeper pool of Leeds United players to pick from as he prepares for the club's last two games of the season.
Leeds will be without six first-team players due to injury and suspension, while the availability of striker Patrick Bamford remains unclear.
Marsch hoped to be able to call on the attacker during the run-in and given United's difficulty in finding the net in recent weeks, Bamford's input would be of some use.
Leeds remain in the bottom three ahead of this weekend's fixtures and will need to take maximum points from their remaining matches to give themselves the best chance of survival.
Brazilian winger Raphinha was deployed as a hybrid right wing-back on Wednesday evening as United were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.
It was an unpopular move employed by Marsch and given the calibre of opponent this weekend and next, it is entirely likely Raphinha will return to his more natural attacking role.
Here is the Leeds United predicted line-up to face Brighton.