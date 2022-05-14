Head coach Jesse Marsch would prefer to have a deeper pool of Leeds United players to pick from as he prepares for the club's last two games of the season.

Leeds will be without six first-team players due to injury and suspension, while the availability of striker Patrick Bamford remains unclear.

Marsch hoped to be able to call on the attacker during the run-in and given United's difficulty in finding the net in recent weeks, Bamford's input would be of some use.

Leeds remain in the bottom three ahead of this weekend's fixtures and will need to take maximum points from their remaining matches to give themselves the best chance of survival.

Brazilian winger Raphinha was deployed as a hybrid right wing-back on Wednesday evening as United were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

It was an unpopular move employed by Marsch and given the calibre of opponent this weekend and next, it is entirely likely Raphinha will return to his more natural attacking role.

Here is the Leeds United predicted line-up to face Brighton.

1. Illan Meslier Goalkeeper Meslier has started every Leeds United fixture this season (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Robin Koch Robin Koch has played multiple positions this season and Sunday could see him line up at right-back in Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling's absence (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Diego Llorente Diego Llorente is in contention for Sunday's game and most likely to take up the right-sided centre-back slot (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper Club captain Liam Cooper is one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent weeks (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo Sales