GUTTED: Daniel James trudges from the field after being shown a red card against Chelsea (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Leeds United were reduced to ten men inside the first half of last night's 3-0 home to defeat to Chelsea.

Daniel James was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for a reckless challenge on the Blues' Mateo Kovacic in the 24th minute at Elland Road.

James initially awaited a VAR review before trudging down the tunnel, but replays indicated the official was entirely justified in his decision to show the winger a straight red card.

The Welshman will now miss the remainder of Leeds' season, at a time when head coach Jesse Marsch could rely on additional bodies due to the five other first-team players definitively ruled out.Speaking in his post-match press conference, Marsch discussed the sending off, refusing to blame James for his miscalculated show of aggression.

"One thing for sure is, I'm not gonna sit here and blame anyone, okay? Our guys come every day and they do everything they can, they stick together, they fight for each other," Marsch said.

The head coach also stated that the dressing room was 'gutted' with the result and that Dan James had expressed his emotions following Taylor's decision.

"Dan said he didn't mean to do it. He was just trying to be aggressive to win the ball and caught him in a little bit in a bad way."

"Dan feels terrible," Marsch said.

James' red card followed Luke Ayling's expulsion during last weekend's 2-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.