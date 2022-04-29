In terms of leadership style, the Whites squad have suffered something close to managerial whiplash in the weeks since Marsch took over from former United boss Marcelo Bielsa in February.

While his affection for the players was clear to see, the Argentine preferred to distance himself from the men who put their bodies on the line week in, week out to implement his physically punishing, high-intensity style of play on the pitch.

It was clear from the moment of Marsch’s arrival that the new boss would be offering something else altogether – a cosier, arm-around-the-shoulder boss for whom the countless comparisons to the happy-clappy Ted Lasso, for all their stereotypical simplicity, were not too far off the mark.

Whereas Bielsa batted away journalists probing about individual performances with remarks like ‘satisfactory’, Marsch makes it a priority to single out players for praise unprompted, while ensuring each and every one of his squad gets a hearty backslap at the final whistle, irrespective of what he has seen in the preceding 90 minutes.

While there is certainly no ‘one-size-fits-all’ when it comes to player management, Marsch’s approach has already borne significant fruit in some, though not all, corners of the dressing room.

Young Sam Greenwood has taken a shine to the new manager and his contentment is reflected in his improved performances, while Rodrigo’s promotion to the senior leadership group has helped the record signing climb out of a rut that might never have ended without the change in personnel.

Marsch says that his leadership style, which is informed by his own preferences when he was a player himself, is not common in football.

“Early on, I was talking a lot about philosophical mumbo jumbo,” Marsch said. “When people are asking me about who I am – who I am as a leader is not about being an iron fist and hierarchy.

“I’m about valuing people and opinion and I’m about ownership. I’m about that – this is not a reflection of me, this is a reflection of us. And that requires me to have dialogue and conversation, give and take, and to be a good listener.

“Even with any situation we’ve had this year, I think the players are not used to a manager and a leader like that and, that’s not just me comparing me to Marcelo, it’s just in general – I don’t think there’s a lot of coaches that have that kind of leadership style in our sport in Europe, and in America for that matter.

“But this is what I valued most as a player. I would do anything for the coaches that I knew actually cared about me, knew who I was and wanted me to be better and wanted me to be successful. I would do anything for those coaches.”

Tasked with turning around the relegation-threatened Whites’ fortunes at short notice, Marsch placed a great emphasis on the clarity of basic principles when he first landed at Thorp Arch.

“What’s important is how to make the simple things clearest right now and then get that complexity later on,” the former RB Salzburg boss said in his first press conference as United manager.

United’s current run of five Premier League games undefeated suggests that Marsch has ironed out the early teething problems which were particularly stark during Leeds’ 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

But those principles which have formed the basis of his relative success will be subjected to a major stress testing at Elland Road today, when Marsch faces his biggest challenge to date in his current post – taking on the league leaders Manchester City, who can’t afford to give the Whites an inch in their incredibly tight title defence.

For all his backslaps and compliments, Marsch made it clear in his press conference ahead of the visit of Pep Guardiola’s side that he won’t tolerate anything less than maximum effort from his players.

“They’re more important than [principles, in times of challenge],” Marsch insisted.

“For me, this business is so much about ‘when it’s difficult, what are you?’ Everybody’s good when it’s easy. Everybody is good at what they do when they’re happy and it’s when it’s difficult – how much can you stick to your principles? And stick to the things you believe in? And do you walk the talk? Right?

“So that’s what I know – I want to be my best when it is the most difficult and I want to stay true to exactly what I believe in. And that is people and that is the power of people.

“We’ve had tough discussions along the way. It’s not always been easy here.

