Jesse Marsch hopes to avoid repeating mistake as Leeds United monitor Brazil youth talent

Jesse Marsch hopes to avoid repeating mistake

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch wants to avoid a repeat of Patrick Bamford's injury woes.

The boss stressed his desire to exercise 'caution' with the number of injuries Leeds were carrying when he took over in February.

After many weeks sidelined, Bamford was handed a substitute appearance against Aston Villa before starting against Norwich City and Wolves.

But the striker was brought off after just 23 minutes at Molineux with a plantar fascia rupture that will take six weeks to recover from.

With key player Kalvin Phillips nearing full fitness, Marsch is wary of bringing the midfielder in too soon in case it leads to further injury.

"The worst thing, even with the situation with Patrick, I felt so bad after his injury and I certainly don't want to repeat any of those mistakes with anyone else," Marsch said.

"So we want to make sure Kalvin's as close to 100 per cent as he can be.

"He's close. He's close to starting and I think we'll use the next two weeks to get him fitter and stronger and healthier and ready to go for Palace."

Leeds United striker opens his account

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph opened his Whites account during the Under 23s Premier League Cup defeat to West Ham United yesterday.

Joseph arrived at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated striker, who joined from the Espanyol academy, scored his first United goal in style on Monday.

The Whites took the lead against the Hammers when Joseph broke clean through and, one on one with the 'keeper, coolly slotted it into the net.

The London side went on to put five past Leeds shot-stopper Dani van den Heuvel to squash the Whites' hopes of silverware this season.

Leeds United monitor Brazilian youth talent

Leeds United are one of several clubs who have enquired after Fluminese winger Matheus Martins, according to Globo Esporte.

The 18-year-old winger is internationally capped at youth level and has made a series of bench appearances for Fluminese's senior side this season.