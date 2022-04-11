Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch reveals Kalvin Phillips plan but sounds Whites warning

Phillips returned from nearly four months out with a hamstring injury when replacing Mateusz Klich as a 66th-minute substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton and continued his comeback in Saturday's clash at Watford.

The midfielder again began the game from the bench but this time swapped places with Klich one minute before the hour mark as Leeds significantly boosted their survival prospects through a 3-0 victory.

United now have over two weeks without a game, the Whites back in action at Crystal Palace on Monday, April 25 , but Marsch says the fortnight off will allow further steps forward for Phillips although the head coach is keen for the Yorkshire Pirlo not to be rushed.

PLAN: For Kalvin Phillips outlined by Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, pictured after Saturday's 3-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The Whites boss says he is wary of what happened with Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford on his recent return from injury - the striker rupturing his plantar fascia - and Marsch has hailed the talents of Robin Koch as a holding midfielder in times of need.

With Adam Forshaw suffering a calf strain and Phillips building his way back, Koch came into the XI for Saturday's clash at Watford, partnering Klich to form the double central midfield pivot in front of the back four.

"Once we knew Adam couldn't go I didn't mind because Robin has been fantastic in training," said Marsch.

"I thought Robin was a real presence in the midfield and won a lot of aerial duels, collected a lot of balls, really tactically moved with the game well, helped on set-pieces.

"I thought Robin was very good, so that was great to see.

"And then obviously with Kalvin not at 100 per cent, we want to continue to push him to integrate within the team but it'll come.

"The worst thing, even with the situation with Patrick, I felt so bad after his injury and I certainly don't want to repeat any of those mistakes with anyone else.

"So we want to make sure Kalvin's as close to 100 per cent as he can be.